FEBRUARY 20, 1940 - OCTOBER 28, 2019 REIDSVILLE--Mrs. Helen Louise Carter Hodges, 79, of Reidsville, NC, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 28, 2019. She was born February 20, 1940 to the late Charlie and Nannie Lester Carter. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Helen was the heart of her family. "Our Mom guided our family and taught us that if you put Christ first in your life you can do all things through Him." She tried to live her life to be an example of this. She also dearly loved her church family and was a faithful member at True Light Baptist Church. Helen enjoyed spending time with her family, going on vacations together, watching her grandchildren play sports, and getting out to ride different places. Helen leaves behind her faithful husband of 62 years George Wilbur Hodges; three daughters, Dianne Chilton (Pete), Denise Harrell (Wesley), Tracy Cassady (Kevin); eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and extended grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters Jean Hodges (Wilson) and Brenda Lemmond (Harry) and many other brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Oak Level Baptist Church, Stokesdale, NC with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church and at other times at the home. B & B Funeral & Cremation Services 1528 National Highway, Thomasville, NC 27360
