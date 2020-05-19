August 10, 1034 - May 17, 2020 Curtis Tomes "Tom" Hodge, 85, of Eden passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his residence. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Happy Home Congregational Church Cemetery. Mr. Hodge will lie in state from 12 until 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home for those wishing to pay their respects. Tom was born in Critz, VA on August 10, 1934, a son of Curtis Samuel Hodge and Mary Bowman Hodge, both deceased. He was a veteran of the US Army. He was a self-employed carpenter and roofer. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved the mountains and was "the last mountain man alive". In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Hodge; and his siblings, James Hodge, Bill Hodge, Carson Hodge, Robert Roscoe Hodge, Iris Setliff and Pauline Reynolds. Tom is survived by his children, Tammy Vernon and husband Terry of Eden, Mary Jones and husband Gray of Eden, Teresa Hodge of Stoneville, Christie Baumann of Eden, C. Thomas Hodge of Eden, Curtis E. Hodge of Eden; his honorary family members, Lawrence and Lynn Mundy; his siblings, Roger Hodge and wife Janine, Mary Queen and husband Warren, Velma Webb and husband William; his 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Rockingham County, PO Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Eden, NC
