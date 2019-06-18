WILMINGTON Bailey Williamson Hobgood passed away peacefully on June 9 2019. Formerly of Greensboro, he was a life-long member of the Greensboro Lions Club and was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.He was retired from WFMYTV and the Greensboro Coliseum. Prior to moving to Greensboro in 1962, he was with WBT in Charlotte, NC. Bailey was born September 14, 1929, in Durham, NC to Bailey Hobgood and Margaret Ballentine. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Eva Coppedge Hobgood, and his son Tripp Hobgood. He is survived by his daughter Kristina Smith of Wilmington and his grandson Denver Hobgood and daughter-in-law Eva Whistnant of Greenville, SC. Bailey will be remembered for his humor, his love of classical music and his strong faith in God. Memorials may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church and any animal rescue group. The family would like to thank Autumn Care of Wilmington and Lower Cape Fear Hospice for the incredible care given to Bailey and his family. Service will be at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, June 22, 2019, at 1 p.m.
