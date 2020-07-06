JANUARY 23, 1948 - JULY 4, 2020 Caldwell (Bubba) Hardy Hobbs III, age 72 of 504 Lawndale Drive, Reidsville passed away on Saturday July 4th, 2020 at his home. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday July 7th at 12 noon at Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. Bubba will lie-in-state on Monday from 11 a.m. and on Tuesday morning for anyone wanting to come by Fair Funeral Home to pay their respects. For those that cannot attend the graveside service, the graveside service will be live streamed on Face Book live. Bubba was born June 23rd, 1948 in Reidsville to the late Caldwell (Jimmy) Hobbs, Jr. and Marian Louise Stone Hobbs. He was a graduate of Reidsville Senior High School Class of 1966 and attended RCC. Bubba was a U.S. Air Force Veteran where he served in Vietnam (Da Nang) in 1969. He served as a proud member of the Rockingham County Veterans Honor Guard, the Veteran's Park Committee, the Veterans Food Pantry and Standdown, VFW Post 8297 and American Legion Post 254. Bubba retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Reidsville. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Vicki Burcham Hobbs; son, Ashton C. Hobbs (Andrea) of Alexandria, Va.; grandsons, Cameron and Corey Hobbs; granddaughters, Ashley and Abby Hobbs and Bailey Miller and grand dog, Snickers; brother, Jerry Hobbs (Janice) of Mayodan; sister, Carol Pillar (Butch) of Reidsville; very special aunt, Margaret Hobbs and special nephew, Allen Hobbs. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Rockingham County Honor Guard, C/O Johnny White, 4655 Price Road, Stoneville, NC 27048 or Hospice of Rockingham County, PO Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Fair Funeral Home PO Box 337 Eden, NC 27289
