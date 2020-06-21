REIDSVILLE, NC Dare Hinson Donathan, 86, died Friday, June 19, 2020. Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 P.M. Monday June 22, 2020 at Evergreen Memory Gardens. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jun 22
Graveside Service
Monday, June 22, 2020
2:00PM
Evergreen Memory Gardens
7875 US 158
Reidsville, NC 27320
