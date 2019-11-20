GREENSBORO Celia Mae Hinson, died Monday, November 18, 2019. Service will be Friday, November 22 at New Light Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. at 12 p.m. In charge: Regional Memorial Cremation and Funeral Services.
GREENSBORO Celia Mae Hinson, died Monday, November 18, 2019. Service will be Friday, November 22 at New Light Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. at 12 p.m. In charge: Regional Memorial Cremation and Funeral Services.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.