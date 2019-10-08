DECEMBER 1, 1927 - OCTOBER 5, 2019 GREENSBORO Elsie Bullard Hinshaw, age 91, of Greensboro, NC, passed away peacefully at Blumenthal Nursing Home on October 5, 2019. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched, especially by her family. She was born December 1, 1927 in Cumberland County, NC to the late Joseph Bullard and Flossie Bullard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clark 0. Hinshaw, as well as eight of her brothers and sisters and their spouses. Surviving in her immediate family are her daughter, Kathy H. Fetzer and husband Dan of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren, Dr. Bradley C. Fetzer, MD, of Philadelphia, PA and J. Alex Fetzer, PharmD, and wife Maddie of Richmond, VA. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph Bullard and wife Barbara of Fayetteville, NC, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Elsie was a dedicated employee for 44 years with Cone Manufacturing. After her retirement in 1989, she and Clark enjoyed traveling, especially taking their grandchildren along on many adventures. Elsie loved to cook for her family, often having big holiday meals at her house. To honor her wishes, the family will hold a private burial at Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers or cards, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice Foundation of Greater Greensboro, 2502 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.
