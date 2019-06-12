BURLINGTON Clay "Cat fish" Carlton Hinshaw, 85, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Brian Center Health & Rehabilitation in Yanceyville. He was born on March 5, 1934, in Guilford County to the late Simeon Ezra Hinshaw and Treva Belle Dawson Hinshaw and was married to the late Betty Cox Hinshaw. Clay retired from Anderson Wells Marble and Tile with 40 years of service in the tile business. He enjoyed going to auctions and loved to play golf. Clay is survived by his daughters, Jennifer "Sam" Hinshaw, Susan Hinshaw Williamson and husband Ronnie; sons, Darrell Wayne Hinshaw, Jonathan Lynn Hinshaw and wife Karen; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; several nieces, nephews and close friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, a daughter, Scarlett Hinshaw Elliott; sisters, Donavie Allen and Rosalie H. Ashcraft; brothers, Edward, Vogie, Jack and Max Hinshaw. The family will be having a gathering from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory and other times at Sam's home in Burlington. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
