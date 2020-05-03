SEPTEMBER 11, 1924 - APRIL 20, 2020 Martin Patterson Hines, age 95, died peacefully on April 20, 2020 at the Springmoor Stewart Health Center in Raleigh, NC. A native of Greensboro, NC, Martin was born on September 11, 1924, to Irsey and Lillian Glass Hines. He attended LSU before entering The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine. While at OSU, he was in the military ASTP program as a private. Upon graduation in 1946, he was awarded the rank of 1st Lieutenant in the Veterinary Corp of the US Army. He mustered out in Boston. There he entered Harvard School of Public Health to receive his Masters of Public Health in Epidemiology. Following his graduation, he accepted the appointment to assistant professor at the University of Georgia. His happiest day was returning to his beloved state of NC in 1951, as the first state public health veterinarian of NC and among the first in that position in the US. From 1964 until his retirement in 1983, he held the position of Director, Division of Epidemiology, Department of Health and Human Resources, and was NC State Epidemiologist, a role that required cooperation with counterparts in other states and at the national level. As Epidemiology Division Director, he managed statewide programs in communicable disease control, immunization for vaccine-preventable diseases, driver medical evaluation, chemical tests for alcohol, tuberculosis control, occupational health, veterinary public health, environmental epidemiology and vital records. In addition to his primary employment, he taught as associate professor in the School of Public Health at UNC-Chapel Hill from 1957-1983, where he shared with students his knowledge and practical experience in the field of epidemiology. Throughout his career in public health, he maintained active status in the Army Reserve for 32 years, attaining the rank of Colonel. Among his many achievements, he is most proud of the following: Distinguished Alumnus Award by OSU ('74), Public Service Award by the AVMA ('75), James C. McCallam Award by Association of Military Surgeons of the US ('76), The Meritorious Service Medal by USA ('76), Tar Heel of the Week by News and Observer ('76), The Order of the Long Leaf Pine by the NC governor ('79), Governor's Award for Excellence by the NC Dept. of Human Resources ('84). Following the publication of his book (Disease Hunter, My Life as a Shoe Leather Epidemiologist) in 2012, he was inducted into the American Veterinary Epidemiology Society in 2013, and recognized by OSU that same year as Veterinarian of the Year. An avid outdoorsman, Martin loved spending time hunting and fishing with friends, many of whom were professionals in the public health and medical fields. His friends well remember great stories from Martin's experiences in the outdoors, and from his professional life and occasional engagements with politics. Early on, he was a devoted pursuer of the bobwhite quail, perhaps among the last generation to know this "Southern Gentlemen's" sport and later experienced the excitement of calling the wild turkey at sunrise. He loved the summers spent camping in a Chevy van as he and his wife, Ruth, explored the Alaskan wilderness, the Yukon and Northwest Territories. Later in life, he developed fond memories while building a small cabin on the Black River that could only be accessed by his 12-foot cypress strip boat. Wanting to protect the nature of this pristine environment for the enjoyment of others, he donated 19 acres to the Nature Conservancy. Towards the end of his life, Martin no longer wished for mountains to climb or worlds to conquer, but only to spend time relaxing with family and friends. Martin was preceded in death by his parents, siblings (Carolyn, James and Robert), and mother of his children (Mary Sharpe Hines). He is survived by his wife of thirty-six years, Ruth L. Hines. He is survived by his children Barbara McBride (Andy), Carol Allen (Don), loving step-daughter Lynda Lowry (Frank). He was granddaddy to four granddaughters Christy Bailey (Matt), Leigh Smith (Mark), Jennifer Morgan (Jake), Kimberly Richards (Mike) and seven great grandchildren David, Allison, Lily, Elle, James, Micah, and Annadell. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Christian Veterinary Mission, 19303 Tremont Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133 or Raleigh Rescue Mission, or The Salvation Army. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com CremationSocietyoftheCarolinas Raleigh
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.