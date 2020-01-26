JANUARY 5, 1930 - JANUARY 24, 2020 Carolyn Watson Hines, 90, of Greensboro, N.C., passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Left to cherish her memory are sons, James E. Hines, Jr. (Lisa) and Stewart M. Hines (Christina), step-daughter, Dr. Elizabeth W. Hines (Mike); grandchildren, Sarah N. Hines (Jeff), Lauren A. Hines, Jennifer L. Hines, and James E. Hines III; great-grandson, Gene Emmett Creviston. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 1 until 2 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home, N. Elm Street, Greensboro, N.C. A funeral service will be held in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. with committal immediately following the service at Alamance Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations in her name to First Presbyterian Church, Greensboro, N.C. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
Hines, Carolyn Watson
