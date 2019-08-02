NOVEMBER 20, 1949 - JULY 31, 2019 Dana Lee Hilton, 69, of Haled Street in Eden, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3 at Lawson Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service, at the graveside, and other times at the home of his son, Bryan. Dana was born November 20, 1949 in the Leaksville section of Eden, NC. He was a graduate of Morehead High School and a retiree of Dan River Mills. He is survived by his two sons, James "Bryan" Hilton and wife, Ashley, and Christopher Jason Hilton; two grandchildren, Blake and Collin Hilton; mother, Virginia Adams Hilton; sisters, Ginger Hilton Smothers (Jerry), and Sheryl Hilton (Angie); nieces and nephews, Greyson and Spencer Altamarino-Hilton, Hunter Smothers (Jamie), Megan Smothers Byrd (Jeremy), Claire Byrd, Lilly Byrd, and Charlotte Smothers; and his special friend, Anne Young. He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Lee Hilton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham County Humane Society, 205 Boone Rd., Eden, NC 27288. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd Eden, NC 27288
