JUNE 24, 1952 - FEBRUARY 23, 2020 GREENSBORO-Mr. Raymond "Randy" Lee Hilliard, 67, died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his residence. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park. Mr. Hilliard was born on June 24, 1952 in Greensboro, son of the late Harold A. and Annie Somers Hilliard. He retired from Dixie Sales and loved Harley Davidson Motorcycles, spending time with friends and watching football games. Survivors include his sister, Anne H. Barnette and a brother, Harold Hilliard; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesday prior to the graveside service at Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Street. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel 1118 N. Elm St.
Hilliard, Raymond "Randy" Lee
