JUNE 24, 1952 - JANUARY 23, 2020 GREENSBORO - Mr. Raymond "Randy" Lee Hilliard, 67, died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his residence. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park. Mr. Hilliard was born on June 24, 1952 in Greensboro, son of the late Harold A. and Annie Somers Hilliard. He retired from Dixie Sales and loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles, spending time with friends and watching football games. Survivors include his sister, Anne H. Barnette, and a brother, Harold Hilliard; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday prior to the graveside service at Forbis and Dick N. Elm St. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel 1118 N. Elm St.
Hilliard, Raymond "Randy" Lee
Service information
Jan 28
Visitation
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
12:30PM-1:30PM
12:30PM-1:30PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
1118 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
Jan 28
Graveside Service
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 N. Ohenry Blvd.
Greensboro, NC 27405
3600 N. Ohenry Blvd.
Greensboro, NC 27405
