GOLDSTON Berta Mae Hilliard, 102, died Saturday, August 31, 2019. Funeral service will Sept. 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM, Gaines Grove Primitive Baptist Church. Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangments.
