MAY 6, 1930 - SEPTEMBER 5, 2019 GREENSBORO - Ruby Mae Henderson Hill, 89, died Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Adams Farm Living and Rehab Center. She was born May 6, 1930, in Yadkin County and was the daughter of the late Branson and Lessie Robbins Henderson. She was a faithful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She was a superb cook and enjoyed crafts, especially crocheting, and bowling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Cleo Summers and Arlene Randleman; and brothers, Bristol Norman and Coy Henderson. At age 4 1/2 , Ruby went to live in the foster home of Bynum and Rachel Swaim. Later upon their deaths, she continued to live in the home with her foster brother, Reuben Swaim and his wife, Hazel Johnson Swaim, and their children, Leon Swaim, Mildred (Johnny) Freeman, and Peggy (Buster) Harris. Ruby is survived by her husband, Joseph "Joe" Lacy Hill, whom she married on June 13, 1952; four children, Terrell Hill and Curtis Hill (Dianne), both of Greensboro, Glenna Williams (Gilbert) of Pleasant Garden, and Pamela Paulette Hill Tarot (Eddy) of Asheboro; four grandchildren, Amy Williams Coltrane (David), Ashley Hill, Kristopher Tarot, and Jillian Williams Lawson (Chad); six great-grandchildren, Taylor Hill, Will Coltrane, Trae Dalmino, Lemuel Coltrane, Joseph Coltrane and Elam Lawson; sister, Betty Ramey (Ralph) of Thomasville; brother, Jack Henderson of West Jefferson; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service celebrating Ruby's life will be held 2 p.m., Monday, September 9, 2019, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale. Burial will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville. The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Monday at the funeral home prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family online on Ruby's tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Cumby Family Funeral Service 206 Trindale Road - Archdale, NC 27263
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.