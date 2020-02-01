SEPTEMBER 17, 1935 - JANUARY 30, 2020 Lindy "George" Franklin Hill, 84, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at UNC-Rockingham Healthcare. A 2 p.m. graveside service will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Stoneville City Cemetery with Reverend Randy Jessup officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home. A Rockingham County native, Lindy was born on September 17, 1935, to the late William and Gertrude Wilson Hill. He retired from Stoneville School and loved sitting on his carport with his cigars and peanut butter crackers. He also enjoyed gardening. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Estelle Adams Hill; and his brothers, William and Charlie Hill. George is survived by his son, James Hill of Stoneville; his daughter, Debbie Hurd of Stoneville; a grandson, Christopher Hill; and a great-grandson, Chesney Hill. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of George Hill and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
Hill, Lindy "George" Franklin
To send flowers to the family of Lindy Hill, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 1
Visitation
Saturday, February 1, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Ray Funeral Home
119 North Market Street
Madison, NC 27025
119 North Market Street
Madison, NC 27025
Guaranteed delivery before Lindy's Visitation begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.