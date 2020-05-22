SEPTEMBER 12, 1940 - MAY 21, 2002 STOKES COUNTY --John Hampton Hill, Jr., 79, husband of Becky Marie Justice Hill, went home to be with his Lord early Thursday morning, May 21, 2020 at his daughter's home. A graveside service will be held on Saturday morning, May 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hill family.

To plant a tree in memory of John Hill, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries