AUGUST 13, 1944 - JANUARY 14, 2020 Carolyn Ann McCracken Hill, age 75, of Randleman, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 13, 1944 in Conway, SC, a daughter of the late Alex James and Sadie Cribb McCracken. She was a devoted wife and loving mother. During her working years she was employed with Jeannette Maternities, managed Nugo Sandwich Shop and was a teacher's assistant at Archdale Elementary School. Carolyn was a Christian and attended Sophia Christian Church. Carolyn/Mom/Aunt Coot had a wonderful sense of humor and dry wit. She loved family and holiday get-togethers, joking and picking with family and friends. She loved to travel and accomplished her dream of driving to 49 states and Canada with various family and good friends. Hawaii was the only one left and she said she'd get there when they built a bridge! In 2017, unbeknownst to her husband, daughters and son-in-law, she jumped from a perfectly good airplane, accomplishing yet another dream. She was one of the family historians and loved to share memories and stories of the people and places she remembered while growing up in Horry County, SC and later High Point, NC. She loved words, proper grammar, puzzles and word games and strived to pass that love on to those around her. Most recently, she set a goal of walking in all 100 counties of North Carolina. Sadly, she only reached 41 counties before becoming too sick to continue, but we promised we would carry on and walk the remaining counties for her. Her most heartfelt desire was for her family, friends and perfect strangers to accept the beautiful gift of salvation offered to us by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Though we miss her terribly, we know she is with the Lord. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings: Francis McCracken, David McCracken, Betty Peeples and Mildred Woodbury. She is survived by her husband of 56 years: Ronald Hill of the home; daughters: Kelly Moore of Fort Mill, SC and Melanie Parrish and husband John of Randleman; brothers: Alex McCracken and wife Carol of Midlothian, TX and Charles McCracken and wife Maggie of High Point, NC; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 12 to 1:45 p.m. at Pugh Funeral Home, 600 South Main Street, Randleman, NC. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Rick Yow officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Pugh Funeral Home, Randleman is serving the Hill family. Pugh Funeral Home 600 S. Main St., Randleman, NC 27317
Hill, Carolyn Ann McCracken
Service information
Jan 25
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
2:00PM
Pugh Funeral Home Chapel
600 South Main Street
Randleman, NC 27317
Jan 25
Visitation at Funeral Home
Saturday, January 25, 2020
12:00PM-1:30PM
Pugh Funeral Home
600 South Main Street
Randleman, NC 27317
