NOVEMBER 29, 1945 - SEPTEMBER 19, 2019 Mary Ann Higbee, 73, of 130 LeGrande Drive in Eden, passed away Thursday evening, September 19, 2019. A funeral service will be held at Fair Funeral Home Chapel, Tuesday September 24, 2019 at 2:00pm, with burial to follow at Overlook Cemetery. A Visitation will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm at Fair Funeral Home. Mary Ann was born November 29, 1945 in Leaksville, NC to the late Webb and Mildred Montgomery Pruitt. Mary Ann was a graduate of Morehead High School Class of 1964. She was a member of the First Wesleyan Church. She loved her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved her special pets, Lucy and Tilli. Mary Ann enjoyed her traveling adventures with Dan and her family, she never meet a stranger and was loved by many. She is survived by her husband, Daniel E. Higbee of the home; two daughters, Kelli Morris, husband Gary, of Eden and Kim Widener, husband Scott, of Kernersville; grandchildren; Ross Vaden (Logan) of Eden, Colton Widener, Camille Widener, Lee Morris, Katie Morris, Jessica Vaden, Austin Vaden; great grandchildren, Greyson Vaden, Aubreyella Dickens, Marrok Joseph Vaden and Kendalynn Dickens; special niece and nephew, Shirley Kemmerlin and John Higbee; brother-in-law, David Higbee. She has many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com Fair Funeral Home Po Box 337 Eden, NC 27289
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.