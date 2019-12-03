Richard L. Hiers, age 75, of Greensboro, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church. Dick Hiers was born August 8, 1944 in Beaufort, SC. He served his country in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War and was also stationed at the Army depot in Atlanta, Georgia. Mr. Hiers graduated from Wofford College, and earned an M.B.A. from East Tennessee State University. He also graduated from the Bank Marketing School at the University of Colorado. His Christian faith was the most important part of his life, followed by his love of family. Dick was an excellent drummer and played into his adult years. Mr. Hiers is survived by his loving wife Diana Hiers, sons Kristian Hiers (Stacy) and Bryan Hiers (Kelly), sister Gloria Hamilton (Frank), grandchildren Logan Hiers (Ellie), Trey Hiers, Reagan Hiers, Grayson Hiers, and Caroline Hiers. He also leaves four nieces and five nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Lisa Miller and Nurse Susan, for their care and compassion. They would also like to thank the staff of Camden Rehabilitation center, and a special thanks to Mr. Harold, Ms. Angelina, Ms. Anna, Ms. Josephine, Ms. Tonya, Ms. Rose Marie, Nurse Dara and Nurse Fatima. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com
