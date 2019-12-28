ASHEBORO Wanda Hicks, 85, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Memorial service will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 30 at St. John's Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Ridge Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Dec 30
Monday, December 30, 2019
6:30PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
505 S. Park Street
Asheboro, NC 27203
