ASHEBORO Wanda Hicks, 85, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Memorial service will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 30 at St. John's Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Ridge Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
Hicks, Wanda
