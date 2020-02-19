SEPTEMBER 29, 1932 - FEBRUARY 15, 2020 Peggy Jordan Hicks passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on February 15, 2020. A native North Carolinian, she was born on September 29, 1932 in Rockingham County. Peggy moved to Greensboro, NC in 1950 to attend St. Leo's nursing program and remained there for the rest of her life. She worked as a nurse for 55 years and retired from Women's Hospital, a testament to how much she cared for others. Peggy remained lively in her community throughout her life. She always gave more than she took and perpetually volunteered her time and nursing skills to those around her. Peggy was known throughout her family and friends for having the best Christmas decorations every year and was the embodiment of the holiday spirit year-round. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Edwin Lewis Hicks. She is survived by two loving daughters and their husbands, Marcia and Patrick Bedsworth of Richmond, VA and Melia and Henry Neale of Davidson, NC, and her grandchildren, Meredith, Morgan, and Taylor Bedsworth and Makena and Maggie Neale. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 at Guilford Park Presbyterian Church with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will have a visitation at the church prior to the service from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to Guilford Park Presbyterian Church, 2100 Fernwood Drive, Greensboro, NC 27408. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Funeral Home is serving the Hicks family.
