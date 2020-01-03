GREENSBORO Barbara Jean Smith Hiatt, 74, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Park. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Hiatt, Barbara Jean Smith
To send flowers to the family of Barbara Hiatt, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 7
Visitation
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
12:30PM-1:30PM
12:30PM-1:30PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Dr.
Greensboro, NC 27406
803 Greenhaven Dr.
Greensboro, NC 27406
Guaranteed delivery before Barbara's Visitation begins.
Jan 7
Graveside Service
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 Hwy 29 North
Greensboro, NC 27405
3600 Hwy 29 North
Greensboro, NC 27405
Guaranteed delivery before Barbara's Graveside Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.