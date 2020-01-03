GREENSBORO Barbara Jean Smith Hiatt, 74, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Park. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Service information

Jan 7
Visitation
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
12:30PM-1:30PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Dr.
Greensboro, NC 27406
Jan 7
Graveside Service
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
2:00PM
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 Hwy 29 North
Greensboro, NC 27405
