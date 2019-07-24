OCTOBER 7, 1921 - JULY 22, 2019 Phillip Lee Hewitt, 97, went to be with his Lord on July 22, 2019. A 2 p.m. celebration of life will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at Lawndale Baptist Church. A visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Richmond, VA on Saturday. Phillip was born October 7, 1921 in Atlee, VA to the late George and Nadine Hewitt. He served in the U. S. Army Infantry during World War II from 1942 to 1945. From his wartime duty in N. Africa, Italy, England and Sicily, he was awarded the Purple Star, Bronze Star and 5 battle stars. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 59 years, Ann Lewis Hewitt, as well as his second wife, Faye Matthews Wise Hewitt. Surviving is his daughter, LeAnne Duncan and husband, Van. Please visit www.forbisanddick.com to leave online condolences. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is assisting the Hewitt family. Forbis and Dick 1118 N. Elm St.
