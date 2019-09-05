JANUARY 20, 1927 - AUGUST 31, 2019 Kathryn Hewitt, 92, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 31, 2019, at her residence in Greensboro, NC. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 7 in the Fellowship Hall at First Baptist Church of Greensboro. Kathryn was loved, is missed and will always be cherished. She was a loving wife and mother. Kathryn was born on January 20, 1927 in Savannah, GA but moved to Charlotte, NC after a few months. She lived in Charlotte, NC until 1964, when she moved to Greensboro, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hewitt, and survived by her two sons Bill (Stephany) and Al. Kathryn worked in the banking industry where she rose to the ranks of branch bank manager with NCNB. She was an active church member of First Baptist Church of Greensboro for over fifty years. An avid sports fan, she was a lifelong fan of the University of North Carolina basketball team and the Atlanta Braves. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sally Shoaf and HPCG for the compassionate care given to Kathryn. Arrangements are being handled by Forbis and Dick of Greensboro.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.