GREENSBORO Ms. Marilyn Chandler Heughan passed away on July 2, 2019. A memorial homegoing celebration will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Mt. Pleasant Christian Church, 1515 Britton St., Greensboro, NC. Visitation with the family will begin at 3 p.m. followed by the service at 4 p.m. Service is entrusted to Allen and Associates Mortuary Cremation.

