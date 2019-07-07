GREENSBORO Ms. Marilyn Chandler Heughan passed away on July 2, 2019. A memorial homegoing celebration will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Mt. Pleasant Christian Church, 1515 Britton St., Greensboro, NC. Visitation with the family will begin at 3 p.m. followed by the service at 4 p.m. Service is entrusted to Allen and Associates Mortuary Cremation.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.