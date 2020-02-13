MAY 7, 1935 - FEBRUARY 7, 2020 Shirley Carolyn Apple Hester, 84, died Friday, February 7, 2020. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at South Elm Street Baptist Church, 4212 S. Elm-Eugene Street, Greensboro, NC 27406 with Dr. Lawrence Clapp officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the church. Shirley was born May 7, 1935 in Guilford County to Harvey Henry Apple and Faye Estelle Bennett Apple. She was employed for many years at Lorillard in the Accounting Department before retiring and moving to River Ridge at Lake Gaston, Virginia. She was the pianist for many years at South Elm Street Baptist Church, Pleasant Garden Baptist Church and at the River Ridge Chapel. While living at River Ridge, she was very involved in their Sunday School, youth programs and many other community activities. She was a talented artist who enjoyed working in her flowers and landscaping her yard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Carlton Hester; son, Charles Carlton "Chuck" Hester; father, Harvey Henry Apple; mother, Faye Estelle Bennett Apple, and sister, Sadie Apple Coble. Shirley is survived by sisters, Sue Beck of Hillsborough, Sonia Smith (Glenn) of Pleasant Garden and Sharon McIntyre (Wayne) of Whitsett; brothers; Harvey Stephen "Sonny" Apple (Pat) of Julian, and Samuel Wayne Apple of Greensboro and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Greater Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the caregivers at Guilford House and Hospice and to her nieces, Jill Coble Fields and Roxiann Coble Wilson for the many expressions of kindness shown to Shirley. George Brothers Funeral Service
