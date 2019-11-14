DECEMBER 15, 1941 - NOVEMBER 10, 2019 Richard Henry Hess of Summerfield, NC passed away on November 10 at age 77, surrounded by loved ones, after a long illness. Born in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, Richard survived a childhood accident with a live wire, before going on to become a stand-out athlete and serve in the US Marine Corps. A graduate of Albright College, Richard spent most of his career as a health care administrator, first in Pennsylvania, then North Carolina, where he relocated in 1993. He was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2009. Richard had a kind, quiet nature, and a deep appreciation of the natural world, which he instilled in those around him. Known as Dick to family and friends, he was an avid golfer, angler, gardener, animal lover, and sports fan. He was particularly fond of his dogs, who were a source of constant comfort throughout his illness. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nancy Hess, daughter Heather Reichardt (husband Mark) of Darnestown, MD; son Bradford Hess (wife Jody) of Spring City, PA; daughter Nicole Kempton (husband Robert) of Chapel Hill, NC; daughter Lindsay Conlan (husband Timothy) of Pineville, NC; and sister Margaret "Meg" Hudson (husband Michael) of Chapel Hill, NC; grandchildren Kristy Etheridge, Jessica and Cassandra Hess, Ian and Grace Reichardt, Sophie and Charles Kempton. A private family memorial will be held in Valley Forge, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent in Richard's memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
