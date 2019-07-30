REIDSVILLE Carlos Mario Hernandez, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Graveside services will be conducted 12 p.m., Wednesday, July 31 from Greenview Cemetery, 1004 Montgomery St. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.
