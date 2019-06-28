GREENSBORO Tara M. Herbin, 40, died Friday, June 21, 2019. Funeral services, 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 29 at New Goshen United Methodist Church, 3300 Randleman Rd. Burial in church cemetery. Arrangements by Community Funeral Service.
