Mr. James "Jim" William Herbin was born on September 8, 1935 in Guilford County, North Carolina to the late Ira and Hattie Jane Milton Herbin. He departed this earthly life on May 6, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC. Graveside services will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Jackson United Methodist Church at 12 p.m. He was employed at North Carolina A&T State University, retiring after 30+ years of service. Those left to cherish fond memories include: son, James Kenneth Herbin, of the home; five daughters, Gloria Herbin Vinson (Lysander), Darlene Herbin, Debra Herbin, all of Greensboro, NC, Shelia Herbin-Jones (William), of Redondo Beach, CA, and Valeria "Shae" H. Crosby (Willie), of McLeansville, NC; three grandchildren, Kenny Robinson (Le'Teya), Ashley Johnson and Jana Jones; one great-grandson, Casey Thomas Robinson; five sisters, Mamie Watlington, Betty McCain, Geraldine Wilson, Liddie Slade (Thomas), and Doris Anderson, all of Greensboro, NC; one brother, Ira Herbin, Jr., of Greensboro, NC; one sister-in-law, Frances Mitchell; and a host of others relatives and dear friends. (McLaurin Funeral Home)
