GREENSBORO Elaine Pickard Herbin, died Friday, March 6, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12 from Locust Hill Apostolic Church, 783 Hamlet Road, Reidsville. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.

