FEBRUARY 24, 1927 - AUGUST 8, 2019 Dennis Hepler, 92, a resident for almost 7 years at Brighton Gardens, Greensboro, died on August 8, 2019. He was born in Thomasville, NC to Ed and Vera Hepler. He was preceded in death by his wife Marie, son Bryan, brothers Jerry and Randy and sister Joyce Kluttz. Survivors are his daughters Jan Payne (Jim) of Braselton, Georgia and Susan Hepler of Greensboro; his granddaughters Jenny Payne-Simpkins (Scott) of Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia and Joanna Payne of Lawrenceville, Georgia; and other family members. At age 18 in June 1945 Dennis was drafted into the US Army. He was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia when WWII ended. There he learned to drive for the first time (a jeep). He served for 18 months leaving as a corporal. He was then employed at Veterans Services in Winston-Salem for a few months. Dennis transferred to IRS in Greensboro, retiring in 1982. After retirement he worked as a specialty advertising products salesman for Francis and Lusky and the Kaeser and Blair Companies. He was a member of the former American Legion Post 368-Bessemer in Greensboro. Dennis was currently a member of Lawndale Baptist Church in Greensboro, but was also a former member of 16th Street Baptist Church, Greensboro. He enjoyed gardening, traveling in the USA, walking, and fishing from piers, etc. The family wishes to thank all staff at Brighton Gardens, Hospice, and DMHC for his health care. Visitation is Thursday night, August 22, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Hanes-Lineberry, North Elm Street, Greensboro. Funeral service will be held there on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Hospice Chaplain Chris Morris officiating. Internment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Dennis' memory by reader's choice. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home 515 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401
