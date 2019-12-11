DECEMBER 19, 1925 - DECEMBER 8, 2019 Bobby Lee Hepler, 93, of Hedrick Drive, passed away on December 8, 2019 at Hinkle Hospice House. Bobby was born December 19, 1925 to Lacy and Ella Howard Hepler. After two years in the Navy on the USS Piper submarine during WWII, and attending NC State University, he returned to Davidson County and the Hepler homeplace for the remainder of his years. He retired from his career as an electrical designer with J. Hyatt Hammond and Associates, Greensboro, NC. Bobby was the last surviving sibling of the Hepler family, being preceded in death by Howard Hepler, Lois Hepler Sink, Mabel Hepler Clinard and Stokes Hepler. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Doris Bryant Hepler on February 3, 2010. He is survived by a son, Marshall B. Hepler (Eva) of Hemingway, SC, and daughters, Molly H. Langstaff (Dean) of Coralville, IA, Martha H. Musselman (Kenton) of Thomasville, NC; four grandchildren, Cassie L. Potter, Jodi D. Langstaff, Jamie M. Young, and Kelsey M. Greer; and six great-grandchildren. A graveside service with military honors will be held December 13, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Cassie McIntosh-Overcash officiating. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Davidson County. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J C Green and Sons 122 W Main Street
