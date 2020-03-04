AUGUST 28, 1942 - MARCH 3, 2020 CW04 Franklin Lee Hensley, aka "Poncho," 77, of Eden, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. Full military rites will be performed by the US Navy and the Rockingham County Veteran's Honor Guard. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, 6 to 8 p.m., at Fair Funeral Home and other times at the home of his brother, Mike Hensley. Frank was born August 28, 1942 in Eden, NC, to James Robert Hensley and Mildred Burnett Hensley, both deceased. He dedicated his career to serving our country in the US Navy, retiring in 1992 after 31 years of faithful service. Frankie, as he was lovingly called by his family, will be greatly missed. Left to cherish his memory are wife, Carmen Mitra Gutierrez Hensley, of the home; son, Johnny Lee Hensley, of Newport News, VA; brothers, James Michael Hensley (Agnes) and Daryl Wallace Hensley, both of Eden; sisters, Jewel (Deanie) Hensley Gibson of St. George, GA, Sherry Ann Hensley of Reidsville and GiGi Hensley Corum (Durwood) of Eden; nephews, Shane Hensley (Abby), Duane Hensley (Christy), Ritchie Ellison, Jerry L. Swift, Jr. (Rhonda), Stephen S. Swift (Kim) and Joshua Spence Corum; nieces, Inajo G. Allen, Michelle Hensley-Shelton (Wes); great-nephews, Ian, Hunter, Logan and Grayson Hensley, Tyler, Colin and Mason Swift, Brandon Allen, Evan Garrett and Kyle Sharron; great-nieces, Latisha Allen, Megan Agee, Chesney Shelton, Kyrstin Swift and Ember Rose Corum. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty K. Hensley Moore and Susie Gray Hensley; niece, Andrea Agee Woodward; and nephew, Kevin Dean Moore. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288

