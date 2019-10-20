DECEMBER 8, 1946 - OCTOBER 17, 2019 Richard Eugene Henry of Greensboro went to his heavenly home Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his home. Rick was born in Guilford County, retired from Southern Bell/Bell South/AT&T after 42 years. Rick proudly served his country in the US Army, served in the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. Rick never met a stranger, he was a fun, loving and generous man. Whenever he heard the word, "Let's Go!" he was always ready. He loved to travel with family and friends. He spent his 2nd home at Jake's Diner on Wendover Ave every day for lunch for many years until the last 1 1/2 years when he became unable to walk. Rick was a proud father and grandfather, brother and friend. He is survived by his son Scott Eugene Henry and wife (Merri), grandson Grayson all of Greensboro, sister Patricia Murphy of McKinney, TX and Mary Sue Coen (Jim) of Greensboro, many nieces and nephews and friends. Rick was preceded in death by the one and only love of his life, his wife Wanda Robinson Henry of 39 years, parents Glenn Eugene & Jewel Henry, brother Michael Wayne Henry. A special thanks to Community Home Care & Hospice for their support these last couple of weeks while he was at home. Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 21st at George Brothers Funeral Home from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, October 22nd at Grace Baptist Church on Fairfax Road with burial to follow at Guilford Memorial Park, Greensboro, NC with military honors. Donations may be made to the ALS Foundation, Gift Processing Center, PO BOX 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022, Grace Baptist Church or your favorite charitable foundation.
