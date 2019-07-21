AUGUST 18, 1918 - JUNE 29, 2019 Mrs. Samie Taylor Henegar passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Carriage House Senior Living Community in Greensboro. The Family would like to thank the management and Staff of Carriage House Senior Living Community for the love and care they gave Samie in her final days. She was born on August 18, 1918 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Robert Clay Taylor and Minnie Mae Hubbs Taylor, the youngest of their five children. In 1941, she married Jay O. Henegar. Samie was a long time member of Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church in Greensboro. She treasured the time with her family and doted on her grandsons and great-grandchildren. With her friends she shared her hobbies. She was an avid bridge player (3-4 days a week ) and served two terms as president of the YMCA Matrons Club in Greensboro. Also, she loved to bowl and did so on a regular basis until she was into her late 80's. She was well liked and, frequently, was presented with the congeniality award at the yearly bowling banquets. She is survived by her son, Jay Robert Henegar, Sr. (Carole) of Browns Summit; by her grandsons Jay Robert Henegar, Jr (Shawn) of Denver, Colorado and Michael Scott Henegar (Jennifer) of Greensboro and by her great-grandchildren Amanda Henegar Jackson (Ethan), Taylor Henegar and Annie Henegar of Greensboro. In addition to her parents, Samie was preceded in death by her husband Jay O. Henegar who passed away in 1997 after 56 years of marriage to Samie. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 3:00pm at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home, 515 North Elm Street, Greensboro. Reverend Jeff Johnson of Mt. Pisgah Methodist Church will officiate. A reception will be held from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. As Samie was a lover of clocks, events will begin on time. The family requests with gratitude that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Samie's name be made to The Wounded Warrior Project or The Salvation Army.
