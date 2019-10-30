DECEMBER 18, 1949 - OCTOBER 27, 2019 James MacNeill "Neil" Hendrix, 69, went to be with his Lord Sunday, October 27, 2019, at his residence. A celebration of Neil's life will be held on 2 p.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church with military rites by the Rockingham Co. Veteran's Honor Guard. A native of Rockingham Co., he was a son of the late William Houston and Margaret "Peg" Brown Hendrix and had lived in Reidsville most of his life. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, a retired employee of Ball Corp., and a US Army veteran. Neil was a former member of the Reidsville Rescue Squad, the Williamsburg Vol. Fire Dept., the Reidsville Fire Dept. and a member of the Pennrose Park Country Club. Surviving is his wife, Phyllis Hendrix; sons, James M. "Jim" Hendrix (Jenny) of Reidsville and Brian Hendrix (Emily) of Willow Park, TX, daughter, Kim Strickland (Jon) of Aynor, SC; brother, Houston Hendrix (Pat) of Wrightsville Beach, NC, sisters, Carole Grady (Tom) of Kannapolis, NC and Anne Hendrix of Blowing Rock, NC; grandchildren, Katie Merricks, Rachel Merricks, Layland Hearp (Abby), MacKenzie Hearp, William Hendrix, Jackson French, and Hunter Pillow; great-grandchildren, Athena-Marie Settle, and Asher Hearp. The family will see friends from 6 till 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Citty Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to: the American Heart Association, 7029 Albert Pick Rd., Ste. 200, Greensboro, NC 27409. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
