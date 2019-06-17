GREENSBORO After a long illness, Ann Pleasants Hendrix entered into eternal rest at her home on June 14, 2019. Ann was born on June 12, 1924 in Granville County to John Buxton and Martha Blackwell Pleasants. She was the third child and first daughter born to her parents. Ann graduated from Stovall High School in 1941 and entered St. Leo's Hospital School of Nursing in Greensboro, NC in 1942 where she earned an RN degree in 1945. She retired in 1984 after being employed by the Guilford County Department of Health for 37 years as a Public Health Nurse. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. On Christmas Eve, 1946, she married Buck Hendrix. Ann and Buck had one son, Richard Clark Hendrix. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother, Thelma Pleasants; her husband Buck, and brothers, Roy Thomas, Emmett, William, J.B. Jr., and sister, Eva Yates. She is survived by her son Richard; sister, Mildred Jones; brother, Charles Pleasants of Granville County, and niece Carolyn Jones McCallum (Mark) of Lexington, NC and several other nieces and nephews. A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, 2:00 pm at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405 or Immanuel Baptist Church, 2432 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27403. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
