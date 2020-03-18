NOVEMBER 16, 1935 - MARCH 15, 2020 GREENSBORO - Mildred (Mickie) Hendricks, 84, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 15, 2020. A private graveside service for family with be held at Lakeview Memorial Park on Thursday. A celebration of life service will be planned at a later date. Mrs. Hendricks was born in Tuxedo, NC on November 16, 1935 to Willie and Dorothy Osteen Hargus. She met her husband and the love of her life James Hendricks in Newport News, Virginia. They settled in Greensboro, NC and were married for fifty-one years until James' passing in 2004. Mickie was a faithful member of Lee's Chapel United Methodist Church. Mickie is survived by two sons, Mike Hendricks and wife Gail of Broadway and Randy Hendricks and wife Genell of Greensboro; one daughter, Susan (Susie) Doss and husband Bobby of Greensboro; one sister, Brenda Hill of Hendersonville; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Hargus and Billy Hargus. Mickie was one of God's gifts to us. She will be remembered for her wonderful smile, generous hugs and great sense of humor. She had a way of making everyone feel special and loved. Mickie touched many people throughout her life and left this world a more positive place. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Lee's Chapel United Methodist Church, 2303 Lee's Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC 27405. Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Street is serving the Hendricks family. Online condoences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick Funeral Home 1118 N. Elm St.

