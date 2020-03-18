NOVEMBER 16, 1935 - MARCH 15, 2020 GREENSBORO - Mildred (Mickie) Hendricks, 84, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 15, 2020. A private graveside service for family with be held at Lakeview Memorial Park on Thursday. A celebration of life service will be planned at a later date. Mrs. Hendricks was born in Tuxedo, NC on November 16, 1935 to Willie and Dorothy Osteen Hargus. She met her husband and the love of her life James Hendricks in Newport News, Virginia. They settled in Greensboro, NC and were married for fifty-one years until James' passing in 2004. Mickie was a faithful member of Lee's Chapel United Methodist Church. Mickie is survived by two sons, Mike Hendricks and wife Gail of Broadway and Randy Hendricks and wife Genell of Greensboro; one daughter, Susan (Susie) Doss and husband Bobby of Greensboro; one sister, Brenda Hill of Hendersonville; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Hargus and Billy Hargus. Mickie was one of God's gifts to us. She will be remembered for her wonderful smile, generous hugs and great sense of humor. She had a way of making everyone feel special and loved. Mickie touched many people throughout her life and left this world a more positive place. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Lee's Chapel United Methodist Church, 2303 Lee's Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC 27405. Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Street is serving the Hendricks family. Online condoences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick Funeral Home 1118 N. Elm St.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.