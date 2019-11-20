Mrs. Bonnie C. Henderson, 59, of Greensboro, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Beacon Place, following a lengthy illness. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, 2 p.m., at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home. Bonnie was born May 25, 1960 in Phoenixville, PA, the daughter of the late Elmer Custer and Ruth "Daisy" Spieth Custer. Bonnie was the kind of friend everyone desired. She had a friendly demeanor and was always kind to everyone she met. Bonnie will also be remembered for the strength she had within as well as that she imparted to others. She had a courageous and gutsy outlook on life, often adding her sarcastic sense of humor to put things in perspective. Bonnie was employed with Burlington Industries for 33 years, beginning in Pennsylvania and then Greensboro. She enjoyed the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Philadelphia Phillies and watching tennis. One of Bonnie's favorite pastimes was riding motorcycle with her husband on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Bonnie was preceded in death by her father. Surviving in addition to her mother of Oaks, PA, is her husband of 29 years, Brian Henderson of Greensboro; daughter, Carlee Henderson of Rockingham; sisters, Cindy Gadzicki (Paul) of Pottstown, PA and Carol Cully (Chuck) of Phoenixville, PA. The family asks with gratitude that memorials in Bonnie's name be made to a local pet rescue/shelter in your area. Written and verbal condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
