DECEMBER 2, 1941 - JUNE 19, 2020 GREENSBORO - Avery Mack Henderson, 79, of Greensboro, was born in 1941, on December 2, and peacefully passed away June 19, 2020. He went by a variation of his middle name, "Mickey" and "Mick," as a boy and young man, and finally Avery later in life. He began life in Hendersonville, North Carolina, and had many treasured memories with his siblings and cousins from the area. These early experiences shaped his life, as they do everyone, but many of these events, both joyful and traumatic, profoundly affected the person that Avery strived to be. He traveled many places in his life, including most of the fifty states (two trips with his wife Kathy, and children, Genny, and Seth, camping across the Southwest and up the Northeast into Quebec, Canada, were highlights), and across the globe to India, the Caribbean, Germany, Mexico, Italy, England, and Switzerland, but he remained rooted to his young self in many ways. Along the way, he graduated from Benton Heights High School in Monroe, NC and received a BA from the University of South Florida before earning a PhD in anthropology from the University of Colorado and a master of public health from UNC. He will be remembered for what he has done. For over ten years, he volunteered, bringing clowning and magic tricks to Duke Children's Hospital Cancer Ward. He was a mentor to an at-risk youth in Chapel Hill and served as a board member of the Orange County Schools Education Foundation, raising money for grants to enrich the teaching at his children's schools. One of his passions was teaching the importance of environmental conservation at the SchoolHouse of Wonder. He will be remembered for what he was: a passionate idealist; a tireless encourager of dreams; an optimist; and a DIY jack-of-all-trades. He worked as a humor and creativity consultant; an anthropology professor; a carpenter; and a curb-hop and paperboy in his youth. He was inspired by the music of the '50s and '60s that had heart and purpose, as well as to have some good dancing to. Avery was a lover of good food, especially ice cream, chocolate, and an ice-cold Coca-Cola (with peanuts inside on occasion). He took tremendous joy in entertaining and making people, especially children, laugh; he strove to make a difference in this world, and he fiercely loved his family. He will be remembered for how much he is still loved by so many people and for how much he loved them. Avery was preceded in death by his parents Leonard "Nike" Edward and Freda (nee Potts) Henderson and his brother Donald Henderson. Avery is survived by his wife Kathleen (nee Hoecker), his daughter Geneva and her husband Michael Wynn and their sons Caleb and Noah, his son Seth and his wife Selina and their son Isaac; and by his sister, Doris Arduengo, as well as a niece and five nephews. The Henderson and Wynn families will be hosting a visitation at Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel, 5926 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410 on Saturday, June 27th from 3 to 4 p.m. The visitation will observe COVID-19 social distancing and mask-wearing protocols. Please bring your own mask. Funeral home pandemic rules will apply. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
