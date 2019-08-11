DECEMBER 2, 1956 - AUGUST 9, 2019 Brenda Cook Hemphill, 62, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 9, 2019. She was born in Alamance County to the late Herbert Anderson and Mary Frances Somers Cook and was married for almost 33 years to Barry Hemphill who survives. She graduated from Eastern Guilford High School and High Point University. Brenda was a faculty assistant for the UNCG School of Nursing and had previously worked for Burlington Industries, Kayser-Roth and the Town of Gibsonville. Brenda was a member of Apple's Chapel Christian Church where she also sang in the choir and previously led the children's choir for several years. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and aunt who truly enjoyed spending time with her family, loved to read and play the piano. She is survived by her husband, Barry; daughter, Jessica Hemphill; brother, Mike Cook (April) and nephews, Austin and Dallas Cook, Chad and Dustin Hill. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Susan Diane Cook Hill. The funeral will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Apple's Chapel Christian Church by Rev. Dave Johnson, Rev. C. Allen Myers III and Rev. Larry Gray with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 Monday evening at Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorials may be made to Apple's Chapel Chrsitian Church, 7345 Hwy 61 North, Gibsonville, NC 27249. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com. Lowe FH & Crematory 2205 S. Church St. Burlington, NC 27215
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.