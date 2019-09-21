Mr. Horace Helms, 82, of Stokesdale, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at his home. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Stokesdale, and the funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. followed by burial at Guilford Memorial Park. A native of Buncombe County, Horace was born on May 14, 1937, the son of the late John Thomas Helms and Geneva Blue Helms. He was retired from Chandler Concrete Company with 32 years service. He served faithfully in the US Army, and on July 2, 1983 he married Dorothy Robertson. In his spare time he enjoyed auto racing, restoring trucks, and was known as the coolest husband and father ever. Surviving are his wife, Dorothy R. 'Dottie' Helms of the home; children, Patricia W. Smith (Danny) of Bear Creek, NC, Vickie Renee Helms of Stokesdale, John Helms of Spartanburg, SC, Christine Helms of Eden, and Sherry Jean Helms of Greensboro; a brother, Frank Helms of Spartanburg, SC; sister, Ollie Jackson of Inman, SC; 11 grandchildren, Crystal Michelle Wood, Dana Kay Smith, Scotty Lee Smith, Jamie Renee Wood, Ryan Neal Wood, Daniel Lee 'Dooner' Smith, Jr., Jacob Sellars, C. J. Sellars, Brandon Axl Parrish, Cierra Cheyenne Oxendine, and Jaxon E. Curry; ten great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brothers Robert, Elmer, Thomas, Henry, and Buck; and sisters Mary, Annie May, and Jeanette. You are invited to offer condolences or share memories at www.forbisanddick.com.
