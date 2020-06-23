OCTOBER 21, 1965 - JUNE 21, 2020 Diane Patterson Helms, 54, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her residence. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church, 435 NC Hwy 62, Randleman. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 until 12:45 p.m., prior to the service at the church. She was preceded in death by her mother, Fannie Rose Patterson. Diane is survived by her husband, Tom Helms of the home; sons, Chad Lee Helms and Joshua Bennett Helms; grandson, Cory Lee Helms; father, Troy Lee Patterson; sister, Theresa Rose Mitchem (Mike);and brother, Rev. Marvin Douglas Patterson (Wanda). George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements. George Brothers Funeral Service

