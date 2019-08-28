NOVEMBER 9, 1941 - AUGUST 26, 2019 SUMMERFIELD - Violet Bolen Hedrick, 77, passed away Monday, August 26th, 2019 peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Violet, also known as "Nanny," was born on November 9th, 1941 in Guilford County to the late Henry and Sarah Bolen. Violet loved to stay busy raising her family and being the joint owner of Jack Hedrick Auto Sales. She had a strong work ethic and instilled that in her family. Violet loved cooking for her family, going shopping and spoiling her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Herman Bolen and Artis Bolen; and four sisters, Mildred Pegg, Nellie Biggs, Ola Mae Parrish, and Thelma Williams. Survivors include her loving husband of 57 years, Jack Hedrick; a daughter, Romona Lee (husband, Steve); two sons, Ronnie Hedrick (wife, Jennifer) and Robbie Hedrick (wife, Ann); grandchildren, Ashley Washam (husband, Jason), Brittany Hedrick (Chris), Brianna Hedrick, and Jessica Hedrick; a great-grandson, Jackson Washam; a sister, Pansy Biggs (Husband, Claude); and many nieces, nephews and extended family. She also had a very special best friend, Brenda "Cookie" Winfree. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 30th, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Steve Roberson and Rev. Jerry Walker officiating. Entombment will follow at Westminster Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel
