JULY 23, 1920 - OCTOBER 30, 2019 Edward L. (Bud) Hedrick, Jr., age 99, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30 at his home, ending an incredible life. He was born in Asheboro, NC on July 23, 1920 and was the youngest child of Edward L. Hedrick, Sr. and Gladys Page Hedrick. As an Asheboro native, he cherished the community where he grew up and lived a long life, full of accomplishments. He was active in Boy Scouts and was one of the first five Boy Scouts to receive the award of Eagle Scout in Asheboro. He was a founding and charter member of Scout Troop 527 at First United Methodist Church where he was scoutmaster for multiple years, and later served as an Eagle Scout advisor. He was an excellent athlete, having played second base for the 1935 State Championship runner-up American Legion baseball team. He lettered in three sports at Asheboro High School, having played baseball, basketball and quarterback in football. He was a member of the Beta Club and was selected to the National Honor Society. His senior year, he was awarded the C.C. Cranford Citizenship Cup. He attended the University of Tampa to play baseball, until he was drafted during World War II. As a US Army 1st lieutenant in the 36th Infantry Texas Division, he served as a forward observer directing artillery fire and was in continuous combat in southern France and Germany for 7 months. He received 3 battle stars and was wounded in action, but declined to be written up for the Purple Heart citation. After combat operations ceased, he was promoted to company commander of a quartermaster trucking unit. He returned home in June of 1946 and completed his education, graduating from Catawba College with a degree in business management. He founded, owned and operated Asheboro Braid Company, a textile manufacturing company, until his retirement in 1973. In 1985 he co-founded TKH Partnership, a real estate investment company. He was elected and served on the Asheboro City Council for one term during the mid-1960's. He was responsible for saving the historic Asheboro Police Department Dispatch Station, which he and his spouse, Marian, donated to the City of Asheboro for display in Bicentennial Park. An avid outdoorsman, he especially enjoyed all types of bird hunting with his family members. friends and his dogs. He was a strong advocate for conservation and served on Randolph County Soil and Water Board for many years and was a member on the district Resource Conservation and Development Board for 25 years. He and his wife traveled extensively and were dedicated baseball fans, regularly attending American Legion baseball games. They were longtime members of First United Methodist Church, where they served for a number of years as youth counselors for Junior and Senior High MYF. He was an outstanding husband, father, grandfather and was a true dedicated friend to many. He is predeceased by his parents and by his wife of 71 years, Marian Brooks Hedrick, two sons, Thomas Thornton Hedrick (infant) and Edward L. (Eddie) Hedrick, III, two sisters, Rebecca H. Koonce and Cornelia H. Wood. He is survived by his son: R. Brooks Hedrick (Jane); two grandchildren: Kate Hedrick Bever (Kyle) and Thomas B. Hedrick (Jordan); four great-grandchildren: Will and Elizabeth Bever and Brooks and Lawson Hedrick, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The graveside service will be Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Oaklawn Cemetery, 737 Albemarle Road, Asheboro with Rev. Lynda Ferguson officiating. Memorials may be made to: Boys and Girls Home of North Carolina, P.O. Box 127, Lake Waccamaw, NC 28450, First United Methodist Church, 224 North Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, NC 27203, or Brenner Children's Hospital, 300 Medical Center Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC 27157. Pugh Funeral Home, Asheboro is proudly serving the family and online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com. Pugh Funeral Home 437 Sunset Avenue
