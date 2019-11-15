May 24, 1934 - November 13, 2019 Lois Idol Hedgecock, 85, was placed in the arms of Jesus, November 13, 2019, to be reunited with her husband, and sons Tim and Ricky. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held 2:00 PM Monday, November 18, 2019 at Bunker Hill United Methodist Church with Pastor Rev. David Rorie officiating. Interment will follow in Sandy Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Chapel. A lifelong resident of Guilford County, Lois was the daughter of the late Clyde Gustavus Idol and Rachel Emily Anderson Idol. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Hedgecock, Jr.; sons, Ricky Hedgecock and Timothy Hedgecock; brothers, Clyde Idol, Jr., Daniel Idol, and William Idol. Survivors include her daughters, Karen Hedgecock Robertson and Grant of Greensboro, and Rhonda Hedgecock of Pleasant Garden; son, Darrell Hedgecock and Kathy of Kernersville; granddaughters, Courtney Hedgecock, Olivia Robertson, Tori Robertson; sisters, Irene Stack, and Virginia Nuckles both of High Point; brother, Bruce Idol and Anita of High Point; adopted family friend, Brenda Cook; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Friends and family may sign and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service 213 West Mountain Street
