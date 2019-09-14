NOVEMBER 13, 1936 - SEPTEMBER 12, 2019 Mr. David Marshall Hedgecock "Pop," 82, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living. He was born on November 13, 1936 in Davidson County, NC to Marshall Mayfield Hedgecock and Ruth Rebecca Hayworth Hedgecock. He was co-owner of AB Fab in Greensboro. He was a US Army veteran and a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Lou Green Hedgecock on January 15, 2003, whom he married on March 2, 1958; his brothers, Joe W. Hedgecock and Richard K. Hedgecock; and his sisters, Nancy Stott and her husband Howard and Rayma Wrenn and her husband Bill; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Willie Paul and Bessie Bundy Green. Surviving are his daughters, Connie H. Sands and husband Jim and their son, Eli Sands and their daughter, Stephanie S. Early and husband Chuck and their children, Gwyneth, Cora and Malcolm; and LuAnn H. Craven and husband Jimmy and their children, son, Adam Craven, son, Marshall Vining and wife Kayla and their children, Eliza and Grayson Vining and daughter, Mary Kathryn McCracken and husband Coty and their children, David and Hank McCracken; his brother, Michael K. Hedgecock and wife Brenda; his sisters-in-law, Hattie P. Hedgecock, Gail M. Hedgecock, and Sarah G. Finch and husband Glenn; and his brother-in-law, Robert P. Green and wife JoAnn. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Russel Fox officiating. Mr. Hedgecock will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Wallburg until the hour of the graveside service. The family will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the caregivers while he was home and a special thank you to the Brookdale staff who supported and cared for Daddy and his family. Memorials may be directed to Mt. Pleasant UMC Cemetery Fund, 6516 Old Greensboro Rd., Thomasville, NC 27360, Alzheimer's Association, 4615 Dundas Dr., Greensboro, NC 27407 or to American Children's Home, 3844 NC-8, Lexington, NC 27292. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green & Sons, Inc. P.O. Box 1667 Thomasville, NC 27361
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.