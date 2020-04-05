Elizabeth Shipley Heberer was born on October 14, 1921 to Jack Batchelder Shipley and Miriam Beal Shipley in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Her father was a marine engineer and in 1928 he sailed to Glascow, Scotland to build a tanker. Elizabeth and her mother accompanied him, leaving her three younger brothers with her maternal grandparents in Canton, Mississippi. Just before sailing for home in 1930 her father died suddenly from a heart attack at the age of 40. With no reason to return to Pittsburgh, Elizabeth's mother moved to Canton to raise her family in her parent's home. Unfortunately, Elizabeth's grandfather died a year later, leaving two widows to raise Elizabeth and her brothers during the Great Depression. Elizabeth graduated from Canton High School in 1940 and entered the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss). There she pledged Delta Delta Delta sorority and continued her education until 1943 when she transferred to Millsap's College in Jackson, Mississippi. She graduated in October 1944 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. She immediately accepted a position as a ticket agent with Delta Airlines in Atlanta. But for the death of her father Elizabeth would never have been in Canton to meet Frank Heberer, whom she would later marry. Beginning in Canton High School they began a relationship that extended through college and the five years that Frank was in the Army, culminating on August 22, 1949 in marriage in the First Presbyterian Church in Canton. Elizabeth continued her Delta Airlines career in Jackson, Mississippi, where Frank was a controller trainee in the Sears Roebuck and Co. Retail store. In June 1950 Frank was transferred to Greenville, Mississippi as controller of the Sears Retail store, and Elizabeth's working career ended. Frank's transfers with Sears followed to Winston Salem, where son Frank Shipley was born and to Charlotte where son Jack Batchelder was born. In 1965 the family moved to Greensboro. Elizabeth transferred her Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) membership to the Rachel Caldwell Chapter. She was also a member of the Greensboro Lecture League, Pine Needles Garden Club and Bookmark Book Club. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Jack, Lee and Bill. She is survived by her husband Frank of 70 years of marriage, sons Frank Shipley of the home and Jack Batchelder of Raleigh. She is also survived by her grandson Drew Heberer of Raleigh and great granddaughters Ansley Margaret Heberer and Grier Elizabeth Heberer. Other survivors are nieces and nephews, Grant Shipley and Bill Shipley of Baton Rouge, LA, Lee Shipley of Jackson, MS, Douglas Shipley of Washington, DC, Kate Murr of Greensboro, Kathryn Barrows of Roanoke, VA, Amy Ward of Ridgeland, MS, Sarah Eldridge of Spring Field, IL, Miriam Peterson of Campbell, CA, Coleen Heberer of Seattle, WA, Debra Kitchens of Atlanta and Queen Gutshall of Madison, MS. Elizabeth's cremated remains will be transported to the Columbarium at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Due to the evolving COVID-19 virus situation there will be no memorial service or visitation.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.